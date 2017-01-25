January 25, 2017

It has often been a difficult and lonely fight for Ajit Pai as a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but Commissioner Pai is being rewarded for his longsuffering. Yesterday, the Republican FCC commissioner was handed the gavel of the commission when Donald Trump named him the new Chair. "I'm deeply grateful to the president of the United States for designating me the 34th Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission," Pai told reporters. "I am looking forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans."

Faithful Update readers may remember that Pai was the leading voice against the threat of government censorship of online media. In a story that exploded across the internet, the FCC under Obama took a beating for its latest suggestion that Big Brother be the big arbiter of media bias. Then-Commissioner Pai took the story from relative oblivion to the top of the Drudge Report with a scathing op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that accuses his agency of "meddling" in the business of broadcasters. It was a concern Ajit echoed to me on "Washington Watch." (Click here to listen.) "The American people, for their part, disagree about what they want to watch," Pai wrote in the Journal. "But everyone should agree on this: The government has no place pressuring media organizations into covering certain stories."

We were grateful for Pai's involvement then, and we will be even more grateful to have a level-headed leader at the levers of American communications. Congratulations on your new post, Chairman Pai! FRC and millions of families look forward to working with you to protect our core values on TV, in print, and across the airwaves.

Tony Perkins' Washington Update is written with the aid of FRC senior writers.